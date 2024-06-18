Steve-O Admits He’s ‘Determined’ to Keep Penis Face Tattoo on Throughout Next Tour

Steve-O kept his promise that he’d get a penis tattooed on his face! The Wildboyz star had teased that he’d be getting a phallic drawing on his phace for his 50th birthday, and now the video of himself getting it done and then showing it off is out now! In the clip, Post Malone does the tattoo while backstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

In the hilarious video, which you can see here, via TMZ, Steve-O is lying down on a couch as Post, 28, sits next to him with a tattoo gun. Before the “Circles” singer starts giving him some fresh ink, he announces, “I love you, Steve-O,” and Steve responds, “I love you, Austin,” which is Post’s real name. Before the singer starts to ink him, he tells Steve-O that he’s going to “start with the part closest to your eye.” Steve immediately quips back, “I would start with the balls.”

The video continues and shows Post inking the genitalia on Steve-O’s head above his eyebrow. After the clip, it then cuts to Steve-O seated on a porch, talking about his reasoning for the tattoo and how it plays into his new comedy tour. “It’s to find out how long I last before I tap out and get it lasered off. I’m determined to make it through my next whole tour, which starts this Friday,” he said.

Before giving a clear, close-up view of the tattoo, the Jackass star revealed the theme of the new show. “It’s the craziest show I’ve ever put together, because it actually explores what I have to do with my art to cross the line, and I’ll have you know I’m crossing the hell out of it,” he said. He then gave a close-up look and flashed his tour dates.

Steve is no stranger to a ridiculous tattoo, with plenty of silly ones (including a portrait of himself on his back), but he’s never had a face tattoo before. He revealed that getting the new ink was his plan for celebrating his 50th birthday in an interview prior to getting the tat.