Steve-O Claims He’s Getting a Penis Face Tattoo From Post Malone for 50th Birthday

Steve-O has never been shy about going to extremes for the sake of a laugh! The reality star and comedian, 49, is gearing up for his 50th birthday, and of course, he wouldn’t settle for something short of jaw-dropping for his celebration. Steve-O revealed that he’s going to get some memorable new ink for his birthday, and he’s going to be getting it in a very noticeable place.

The Jackass star admitted that he’s planning on getting his first ever face-tattoo for his 50th birthday, and someone with eye-catching face tats of their own is going to give it to him in an interview with Page Six. “I’m getting my first face tattoo. Post Malone is going to tattoo a d**k on my forehead,” he told the outlet.

The Wild Ride podcast host said that Post, 28, was concerned about the size. “That’s the plan. He asked, ‘Is it going to be a chode?’ And I don’t even know what a chode is!” he joked. “I’ve designed it already. It’s been designed.”

Steve-O will mark his 50th birthday on June 13, and he explained that he’s planning on getting the new ink the next day at the Bonaroo Music and Art Festival in Tennessee, which runs from June 13 to 16. That night, the “Circles” rapper is the headliner, with other major artists like Maggie Rogers, T-Pain, Interpol, Thundercat, and more taking the stage during the day.

While Post’s tattoos are well-known even to casual fans, Steve-O is no stranger to ink himself. He has his fair share of body art that make up jokes, including the phrase “Your name” inked on his butt, the phrase “I have a small weiner,” and a huge self-portrait of himself, per Ranker.

Even though tattoos are usually at least a little painful, Steve-O is no stranger to pain, often putting himself in tons of danger for his stunts. He doesn’t just put himself at risk for shows like Jackass and Wild Boys, he’s gone to extremes, like pouring hot sauce in his eyes for Hot Ones.