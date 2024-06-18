Gisele Bundchen Subtly Shuts Down Joaquim Valente Split Rumors During New Outing With Her Kids

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente just subtly shut down the breakup rumors that have been circulating. Over Father’s Day weekend, the couple were spotted paddle boarding in Miami with Gisele’s children, Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The model, 43, and the jiu-jitsu trainer were photographed together on June 16, wearing summer gear while leading the way on paddle boards with her children, according to photos published by TMZ on Monday, June 17.

As for Tom, 46, the former NFL star didn’t accompany the group on their outing. However, on Father’s Day, Tom shared a photo of himself with his kids. In addition to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, the athlete shares son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

“And THANK YOU, to these kids for giving me the gift of being a father, a joy that I could have never imagined until you came into my life,” Tom captioned an Instagram post that day. “I hope that I can give you all that my dad gave me… unconditional love and support.”

Last week, reports surfaced claiming that Gisele and Joaquim — who first started dating in mid-2023 — had called it quits on their romance. Rumors swirled that the reason was because of Tom’s Netflix roast, in which several celebrities made jokes about his and Gisele’s former marriage and her new relationship.

Comedian Kevin Hart made one of the most eyebrow-raising comments at the event, as he claimed that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel “f**ked that karate man.”

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming?” Kevin, 44, asked the former quarterback, referring to Gisele’s newfound romance with Joaquim. “Eight f**king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt.”

The Get Hard actor even went so far as to quip, “F**k, Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Elsewhere in his roast against Tom, Kevin alleged that Gisele gave him an ultimatum: to retire from the NFL or she’d end their marriage. However, Gisele previously denied this rumor.

“Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go eight and nine, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do [it],” Kevin joked. “You know what that’s called, Tom? That’s called real s**t. F**k them kids.”