Gisele Bundchen & Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Reportedly Split After Tom Brady Roast

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly called it quits with her jiu jitsu trainer boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The news comes one month after the 43-year-old’s ex-husband Tom Brady’s roast on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time, where celebrities came out to diss Tom, 46, and joke about Gisele’s relationship with Joaquim.

“You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back,” Nikki Glaser shared during the show.

Kevin Hart added to the fire and expressed, “When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f–k you gotta do…You gotta do it.”

“Tom, you f**ked your coach. But let me tell you something, people — that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness…You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele…She f**ked that karate man,” the 44-year-old comedian claimed.

According to several outlets, this show caused tension between the couple’s romance. Shortly after it aired, a source told People, “This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

After the buzz died down surrounding Tom’s Netflix special, multiple outlets reported that Gisele and Joaquim had called it quits. In Touch reported on Wednesday, June 12, “The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting. Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

Additionally, Daily Mail reported that Gisele “blames the break on Tom…By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Though the comments made about her family and relationship reportedly offended her, the Super Bowl champ apologized to Gisele. A source told Us Weekly, “Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast.”

Gisele, however, has not publicly reacted to the recent comments about her former marriage, nor has she publicly spoken about her rumored breakup from Joaquim.