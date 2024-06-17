Jada Pinkett-Smith Pens Emotional Father’s Day Message to Husband Will Smith 8 Months’ After Separation Reveal

Jada Pinkett-Smith shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband Will Smith on Sunday, Junee 16. The actress, 52, shared a sweet family photo of herself and the kids surrounding Will, 55, as he got a nap in. It looked like they were all having a ton of fun, even if the Bad Boys star didn’t realize that his fam were making funny faces around him.

The photo featured Will laying down on an outdoor couch, seemingly dozing off after spending some time lounging. He was sported a black and red Adidas sweatsuit, and he appeared to have a bag plus some snacks next to him. His sons Jaden, 25, and Trey, 31, as well as his daughter Willow, 23, as well his ex Sheree Zampino, 56, (whom he he shares Trey with) were all standing around him, making funny faces as he slept.

In the caption, Jada wrote a sweet message to her husband. “Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day… you deserve the rest.” The second slide was a hat that said “Happy Zaddy Day.”

For Father’s Day, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire star shared a few other photos and videos, celebrating all sorts of dads. In one of his last posts, he shared a still from the beloved sitcom of him and James Avery (as the character Uncle Phil) hugging. “To all the father figures, thank you too,” he wrote in the caption.

Back in October, Jada revealed that she and Will had been living separately for seven years during an NBC News interview ahead of the release of her memoir. Despite revealing that she was separated from the actor, Jada promised that she had no plans to fully, legally divorce her husband. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she said. The pair have since appeared on the red carpet together in May.