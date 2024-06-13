Khloe Kardashian Explains How She’s ‘F**king Thriving’ After Ex Tristan Thompson Left L.A.

Don’t worry — Khloé Kardashian is doing just fine even though her ex Tristan Thompson has left Los Angeles. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 13, the 39-year-old Hulu personality sat down with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about how she’s adjusted to life without the NBA player, 33.

“Are you feeling happy and light, or dark and heavy?” the Poosh founder, 45, asked the Good American boss after asking for a quick “check in” with her. “I just feel like, ‘OK, there’s a separation and it’s good,’” Khloé replied, noting that she felt like a weight was lifted off her shoulders.

After Kourtney pressed Khloé about her sex life, the Lemme founder asked if KoKo had found anyone new now that she has a new sense of freedom.

“I am not, but thank you for your hard questions,” Khloé answered.

During a subsequent confessional, Khloé discussed her chat with Kourtney. Although she’s thankful for her older sister, the mom of two — who shares daughter True and son Tatum with Tristan — insisted that she’s “content” and “happy.”

“I love Kourt for being that concerned about me, but I’m very content and I’m happy,” Khloé said. “I feel like I’m f**king thriving in my own little circle and world, but just even to think about someone being in my space where I have to share my TV or my bed, I’m like, no. No means no and that’s all you gotta know. … I’m just finding my rhythm in life again, I guess.”

Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who’s asked Khloé about her personal life. During last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick asked Khloé if the door was “closed” on any hope of a reconciliation with Tristan.

“Scott. Ugh. Like, the door is closed,” Khloé insisted, before explaining why she simply doesn’t want to date anyone at the moment.

“Once I’m done with the kids at 9 [p.m.], I have limited time,” the busy mother pointed out. “I have to be up at 4:30 [a.m.]. 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m – that’s my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV. I’m not sharing my bed.”

Khloé and Tristan were in an on-and-off relationship from 2016 until late 2021 when his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols surfaced. Although their split was difficult for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Khloé and Tristan developed a solid co-parenting relationship. In fact, Khloé even let Tristan temporarily move in with her while his house was under renovation.

New episodes of The Kardashians drops on Thursdays on Hulu.