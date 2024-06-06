Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Dated in Two Years Since Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian isn’t rushing back into the dating pool, she clarified during the latest episode of The Kardashians. While speaking with Scott Disick in the Thursday, June 6, episode, the 39-year-old mom of two made it loud and clear that she doesn’t want to date yet.

“Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I’m not dating,” Khloé said during a confessional, before referring to her last relationships with ex Tristan Thompson. “I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!”

While noting, “This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on,” in her confessional, the Good American founder doubled down on her reasoning while discussing it with Scott, 41.

“I don’t want to,” she told Scott. “Once I’m done with the kids at 9 [p.m.], I have limited time. I have to be up at 4:30 [a.m.]. 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m – that’s my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV. I’m not sharing my bed.”

Khloé shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with Tristan, 33.

After asking her if the “door’s closed” on “any hope” of a reconciliation with the basketball player, Khloé responded, “Scott. Ugh. Like, the door is closed.”

While speaking to the producers later, the Hulu personality opened up about juggling romance with motherhood.

“I have no idea how you’re supposed to date when you have kids,” she explained. “Because I’m not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I’m not going to your home where you’re gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me. And I’m also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you’re gonna be another notch on my belt in the public’s eye. I don’t f**king think so!”

Khloé and Tristan dated on and off from 2016 until 2021 after his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols came to light that December. He then publicly apologized to Khloé for his infidelity. Although the exes initially had a tense co-parenting relationship, they patched things up and developed an amicable bond. Khloé even allowed Tristan to briefly stay at her home while his was under renovation.