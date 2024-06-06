 Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Hasn’t Dated in More Than 2 Years – Hollywood Life

Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Dated in Two Years Since Ex Tristan Thompson

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Khloe explained why she isn't in a rush to find a boyfriend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 6, 2024 10:55AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian isn’t rushing back into the dating pool, she clarified during the latest episode of The Kardashians. While speaking with Scott Disick in the Thursday, June 6, episode, the 39-year-old mom of two made it loud and clear that she doesn’t want to date yet.

“Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I’m not dating,” Khloé said during a confessional, before referring to her last relationships with ex Tristan Thompson. “I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!”

While noting, “This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on,” in her confessional, the Good American founder doubled down on her reasoning while discussing it with Scott, 41.

Khloe Kardashian
Getty Images

“I don’t want to,” she told Scott.  “Once I’m done with the kids at 9 [p.m.], I have limited time. I have to be up at 4:30 [a.m.]. 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m – that’s my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV. I’m not sharing my bed.”

Khloé shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with Tristan, 33.

After asking her if the “door’s closed” on “any hope” of a reconciliation with the basketball player, Khloé responded, “Scott. Ugh. Like, the door is closed.”

While speaking to the producers later, the Hulu personality opened up about juggling romance with motherhood.

“I have no idea how you’re supposed to date when you have kids,” she explained. “Because I’m not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I’m not going to your home where you’re gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me. And I’m also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you’re gonna be another notch on my belt in the public’s eye. I don’t f**king think so!”

Khloé and Tristan dated on and off from 2016 until 2021 after his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols came to light that December. He then publicly apologized to Khloé for his infidelity. Although the exes initially had a tense co-parenting relationship, they patched things up and developed an amicable bond. Khloé even allowed Tristan to briefly stay at her home while his was under renovation.

ad