Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Got to ‘Experiment’ With Her Sexuality in Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her sexuality. After serving seven years behind bars for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, the reality star said she learned a lot about herself during her incarceration.

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t,” she said on the June 10 episode of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. “For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls and I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

Because there is a rule against masturbation in prison, Gypsy, 32, said she had a low sex drive during her sentence.

When she was released in December 2023, however, Gypsy said she leaned into her sensuality. “I’m discovering things about myself,” she said. “I’m a freak!”

Three months after leaving prison, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson. The two had married in July 2022 while she was incarcerated. Since their split, Gypsy has rekindled her romance with Ken Urker, who she was previously engaged to in 2018.

“When did I know he was the one? Probably the day I met him back in 2017,” she told E! News in May. “Ken and I have kept a friendship this whole time.”

“It wasn’t until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected,” Gypsy added. “And we’ve grown a lot. I’ve matured. He’s grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it’s the right time, right place, right everything.”

As for why Gypsy continues to document her life for cameras, the Lifetime reality star said she was tired of the “prison labels” people put on her. With her show, she wanted to show “that I’m more than that.”

“I’m about to head into a new chapter in my life, a new look, a new me, new style, new everything,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “So I think that showing people and taking them on that journey with me was important for me. … Having the cameras follow me basically on a daily basis shows the events that people were hearing about all this time, but they don’t know what all was said. This definitely brings the viewers along in a very intimate way. And for me that was important to show, no, this is who I am.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.