Miley Cyrus Admits She ‘Inherited’ Narcissism From Dad Billy Ray in New Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus seemingly shut down any hint of bad blood between her and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. During David Letterman‘s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 31-year-old Grammy winner praised her father, 62, for his influence on her music career.

“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist,” Miley explained, before adding, “Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas.”

The “Flowers” hitmaker then pointed out that “a lot” of the “Achy Breaky Heart” artist’s “perspective on reality and on life” is something she “inherited” from him. However, Miley pointed out that her mother, Tish Cyrus, “raised” her.

In addition to Miley, ex-spouses Billy Ray and Tish share children Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus together.

“He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous,” Miley explained about Billy Ray. “I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

Although she credited her dad with her positive qualities, Miley also admitted, “I also inherited the narcissism from my father.”

As for who her “hero” is? “Honestly, my mom is my hero,” Miley said about Tish.

The Disney Channel alum’s latest comments about her parents come shortly after her father filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Firerose, earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In his divorce filing, Billy Ray cited the reason behind their split as “irreconcilable differences” as well as “inappropriate marital conduct.”