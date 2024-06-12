Matty Healy Engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel One Year After Taylor Swift Split

Matty Healy has found someone else following his short-lived romance with ex Taylor Swift. The 1975 vocalist, 35, is engaged to girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel following a whirlwind relationship, the model, 26, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 11.

“Marrying the 1975 is very brat,” Gabbriette wrote across a snapshot of her hand, with a large black ring on her wedding finger in full view. Although Matty has not publicly addressed their engagement, his mom, Denise Welch, confirmed the news on Wednesday, June 12, on Loose Women, per PEOPLE.

“Now that it’s official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as,” Denise said before describing the unique ring Matty proposed to Gabbriette with. “Black diamond; he had it made for her. I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

Denise added that she’s “known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged.”

“They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York,” Matty’s mom continued. “I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official, he has got engaged to Gabbriette.”

According to multiple outlets, Gabbriette was first spotted wearing the massive rock on her finger in May.

The couple first sparked relationship rumors in September 2023 when they were spotted sharing a kiss and getting close together in New York City.

Matty’s whirlwind relationship came less than three months after his highly publicized — and brief — romance with Taylor, 34, which ended in June 2023. They dated for around one month. Swifties have speculated that a few songs in Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, were inspired by her and Matty’s relationship — particularly “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

The track’s lyrics describe a former lover who tainted Taylor’s summer and left her. Not only that, but the song also recalls a party that the ex “crashed,” which fans believe was the soiree that Taylor and Matty were photographed leaving in mid-2023.

“I would’ve died for your sins / Instead I just died inside,” she sings in one verse. “And you deserve prison but you won’t get time / You’ll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars / You crashed my party in your rental car / You said normal girls were boring / But you were gone by the morning / You kicked out the stage lights / But you’re still performing.”