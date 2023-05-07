Matt Healy’s Romantic History: Everything To Know About Exes Gabriella Brooks, FKA Twigs & More

Matt Healy is the lead singer for the British rock band The 1975

He is the son of British TV actor Tim Healy and British actress Denise Welch

The artist has dated an array of A-listers, including a supermodel

Rocks stars certainly have a reputation for dating a bevy of beauties and Matt Healy, lead singer for the British band The 1975, appears to be no exception. The mop-haired hunk, born in April 1989, has been linked to quite a few high-profile ladies in the past. Recently, he’s been spotted supporting his good pal Taylor Swift at one of her concerts in her hometown of Nashville.

It’s worth noting Matt has not been linked to anyone in almost a year, ever since he last broke up with a different music superstar. Let’s find out all about that former relationship, and others, below.

FKA Twigs

About two years after she broke it off with Robert Pattinson in 2017 and a few months after splitting with Shia LaBeouf, British music star FKA Twigs landed in a romance with Matt. They made their relationship Instagram official in February, 2020. And it was only two days after she filed a lawsuit against Shia, with claims of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, that Matt took to Instagram to praise her, as he captioned a snap of FKA, “Legend, Icon, LOML [love of my life].”

By June 2022, following the Covid lockdown, the pair had gone their separate ways, according to several reports. “There was no massive row or fallout,” a source told The Sun at the time. “When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments.”

Gabriella Brooks

Australian model Gabriella Brooks and Matt made quite a gorgeous pair when they were linked around 2015. The Guardian reported that they had split in 2019. As she keeps her Instagram for her modeling photos only, Gabriella also keeps a low profile on her romances as well, and has yet to speak out on her relationship with Matt.

Since the reported split, Gabriella has gone on to date Liam Hemsworth. They went Instagram official after Liam shared a snap of them attending the Gold Dinner charity gala for Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation in 2022, alongside brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

The couple then made their red carpet debut in November 2022 at Liam’s brother Luke’s Australian premiere of Luke’s latest film, Poker Face. Gabriella and Liam also spent the holidays getting cozy with each other. Perhaps a sparkling engagement ring is in their future? HollywoodLife will keep you posted!