Kevin Jonas Undergoes Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer: ‘Get Those Moles Checked’

Kevin Jonas is putting his health first. The Jonas Brothers member revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer.

“So today I am getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from my head,” Kevin, 36, said via Instagram on Tuesday, June 11. “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow. And now I have to get surgery to remove it, so here we go.”

The singer proceeded to show off his bandage near the forehead. At the same time, he made sure to cover the actual wound with a surprised face emoji.

“Alright, I’m all done. Now it’s time to heal,” he said after leaving the doctor’s office. “Heading home. Make sure to get those moles checked people.”

After sharing his story, many followers shared their support and well wishes for the singer. “So happy you had this checked! 🙏🏽” Kevin’s groomer Marissa Machado wrote in the comments section. Another follower added, “You just scared us a bunch!!! Happy to know you’re recovering, I love you so much and wish you a lot of health!”

According to the Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck. It appears as a change in the skin, such as a growth or a sore that won’t heal.

When detected early, it’s very rare for basal cell carcinoma to spread or metastasize to nearby lymph nodes and other areas of the body.

Kevin’s procedure comes before the Jonas Brothers embark on the European leg of their latest tour this fall. In the meantime, brother Nick Jonas is believed to be filming his forthcoming musical comedy Power Ballad.

As for Joe Jonas, he was recently spotted celebrating the opening weekend of One&Only Aesthesis in Athens. “I love Greece 🇬🇷,” the DNCE frontman shared via Instagram on June 8 while enjoying his vacation.

Closer to home in New Jersey, Kevin is gearing up for another season of Claim to Fame with his brother Frankie Jonas. He’s also savoring family time with his wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6.

Earlier this month, Kevin shared a hilarious photo of his daughter enjoying a dress-up day in honor of Dad. “When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey Day,” he captioned the shot via Instagram.