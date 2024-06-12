Jerry Seinfeld Is a Proud Dad at His Son Shepherd’s High School Graduation: See Family Photo

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld’s son Shepherd has graduated high school and his mother Jessica celebrated with a carousel of photos on Instagram that were posted on Tuesday, June 11.

“Our youngest son Shepherd graduated from high school yesterday. As I posted earlier in my stories, we gave him a flip phone for graduation in hopes he will turn in his smartphone. Many of you have asked if this is his first phone – I wish! If I knew then what I know now, I would’ve waited until age 14 to give him a smartphone (he got handed down an old one at age 12, for the bus ride to school in the Bronx). In the last two slides is a phone my friend Lisa just told me about@thelightphone. Very curious about this -does anyone have one? (2nd pic by our friend Peter Hermann),” the 52-year-old author captioned the post.

Aside from Sheperd, the 70-year-old Seinfeld alum welcomed Sascha and Julian with Jessica after they both tied the knot in 1999.

During a 2020 interview with Parents magazine, Jerry’s wife recalled how he managed fatherhood in the early stages of parenthood. Due to his work schedule, he was not around most of the time but eventually got the hang of it. “The nicest way to say this is that he wasn’t a natural when our kids were born…He wasn’t immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up…He travels often and usually over weekends, so a lot of the early caretaking, sports and activities were left to me,” the mother-of-three shared.

She added “Jerry’s strength is now, with our three teenagers…He’s patient with them. Where I am weaker, he is stronger, and we complement each other. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Being that Jerry runs on comedy, he used this tactic to bond with his kids. “A lot of times if I try to be funny around them, they’ll go, ‘Is that one of your bits dad? Is that some new bit for you?’ They’re pretty used to it,” he told E! News at the premiere of his new film, Unfrosted, on April 30.