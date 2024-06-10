Kim Porter’s Father Reacts to Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie: ‘It Was Despicable’

Kim Porter‘s father, Jake Porter, is addressing the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura. Jake — whose late daughter previously dated the rapper, 54, before she died in 2018 — called the footage “despicable” in a new interview.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” the 78-year-old told Rolling Stone on June 7. “It was despicable.”

Jake added that he “couldn’t believe” what he saw in the video between Cassie, 37, and Diddy, which was recorded during a 2016 altercation.

“I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy,” he added.

Jake also pointed out that he never saw Diddy physically abuse his daughter during their on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007. However, while speaking to the publication, Jake admitted that the assault video “made [him] wonder” and added, “My heart goes out to Cassie.”

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Jake said. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that.”

While reflecting on his late daughter’s past romance with Diddy, Jake noted that he thought the record producer “was a very jealous person.”

“They both loved each other,” Jake continued. “Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”

Last month, the 2016 video of Diddy dragging and beating Cassie surfaced online, and he issued a public apology via Instagram.

“I was f**ked up,” Diddy said in the video. “I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. … Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.