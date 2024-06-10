 Drake Cheers for Son Adonis During Soccer Game: Photos – Hollywood Life

Drake Cheers on Son Adonis During His Soccer Game in Cute Photos

The "Family Matters" rapper was dressed to the nines in a country club chic fashion at his son's big soccer match, a month after his feud with Kendrick Lamar fizzled out.

June 10, 2024 11:00AM EDT
Image Credit: Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake looked like a proud dad as he attended his son Adonis’ soccer game on Sunday, June 9. The For All The Dogs rapper, 37, shared a few photos of himself standing on the sidelines with other parents as he watched his 6-year-old son. “Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies,” he wrote in the caption for the set of three photos (which you can see here) at the game.

In the second photo in the set, Adonis can be seen running on the field. His face isn’t seen, but he’s running in a navy blue jersey, and his curly hair can be seen. Drake is lovingly looking at his son. The other shots give a good look at “The Heart Part 6” rapper’s outfit as he stands alongside other parents. Drizzy rocked a cream-colored shirt with a sweater over his shoulders, giving him a classic country club look. He also sported some brown slacks with a matching belt. He accessorized with a gold watch and some large sunglasses.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake has often shown his love for his son on social media and in his work. In fact, Adonis even drew the picture that was featured as the album artwork for the rapper’s latest album For All The Dogs. Back in August 2023, the rapper shared a video of his son rapping lines from one of his songs on social media, after Adonis went to one of his dad’s concerts for the first time. Drake has also shared plenty of clips of his son showing off his athletic abilities, especially how good of a basketball player he is.

Drake’s relationship with his son was called into question about a month ago during the heated beef with Kendrick Lamar. On K.Dot’s vicious diss track “euphoria,” he took aim at the rapper’s parenting abilities, which he further pushed on “Meet the Grahams,” which had a verse dedicated to Adonis. “I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothing ’bout that,” Kendrick rapped on “euphoria.”

