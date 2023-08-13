Drake Braids Son Adonis’, 5, Hair In Sweet Photo & Tyga Comments

The rapper was sitting down and wearing a jersey as his only child held a mini basketball during the memorable moment.

August 13, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Drake, Adonis
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Drake, 36, shared a sweet moment he had with his son Adonis, 5, in a new Instagram photo. The rapper sat down to braid the tot’s hair, in the behind-the-scenes snapshot, and wore a white and green basketball jersey and jeans. He also had his hair braided and showed off facial hair as his only child wore a white T-shirt and jeans while sitting in front of him.

“Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy – Allen Iverson,” Drake captioned the post, which also included a mirror selfie in which he was wearing the same outfit, and a video of his mother, Sandi Graham, being gifted a watch. The photos and video received a lot of comments from fans as well as a comment from fellow rapper Tyga, who wrote, “Like father Like son.”

Before Drake shared his new photo with Adonis, whom he shares with ex Sophie Brussaux, he made headlines for revealing why he hasn’t gotten married yet. The “Hotline Bling” crooner appeared on a July episode of The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff and talked openly about where he’s currently at in life. “I don’t know, [marriage] seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something,” he explained. “I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

Drake and Adonis at a previous event. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

“I don’t wanna get married ’cause I just don’t wanna disappoint someone,” he continued, before adding that he can’t offer “consistency” or dedication to a relationship “at this stage” in his life. “I probably will not end up marrying someone famous,” he added. “Famous people really aren’t that — they’re not that intriguing.”

Drake is known for being pretty private about his private life. He didn’t confirm he was the father of Adonis until revealing it on his album “Scorpion” in 2018. He then went on to share photos of him for the first time in 2020.

