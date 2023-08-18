Drake’s Son Adonis, 5, Raps Like A Pro In Adorable New Video: Watch

Drake‘s son can rap too! The 36-year-old singer shared two videos of his 5-year-old son Adonis Graham rapping a line from Drake and 21 Savage‘s song “Rich Flex” on August 17. Adonis proudly showed off his rapping skills to one of the most iconic lines from the track after he attended Drake’s concert in Inglewood, California last weekend for the first time.

In the first video, which Drake shared to his Instagram Stories, Adonis recited the line, “21, can you do something for me?”, while holding a hand-made card read, “Dad I hope you have a great concert.” The second video showed Adonis continuing to rap the verse while jumping on the couch. “Comes to one drake show…,” Drake wrote alongside the footage of his son.

Adonis was in attendance at Drake’s show at the Kia Forum on August 12. Since Adonis was in the crowd, Drake warned his fans to not throw any bras at him on on stage out of respect for the 5-year-old. “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drake said. “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

Drake shares his son with his ex Sophie Brussaux. The “Hotline Bling” singer didn’t confirm he was the father of Adonis until revealing it on his album “Scorpion” in 2018. He then went on to share photos of him for the first time in 2020. After he let his fans see his son for the first time, Drake said in an interview that it felt “great” to finally be a dad.

As Adonis has gotten older, Drake’s become less private about his relationship with his son. The duo have shared many special moments together, including when they both did an interview with Barstool Sports‘ Caleb Pressley in February. Adonis did the interview by himself at first and called Drake “funny” and said his dad makes a lot of jokes. Drake joined the interview eventually and said that Adonis always tells him he’s a “great single father.”

In October, Drake threw his son a superhero-themed 5th birthday party which he documented on social media. The “God’s Plan” rapper called Adonis his “twin” in his Instagram post from the birthday party. Sophie was also at the party and posed for pictures with her adorable son in one of Drake’s photos.