Drake’s Son Adonis, 5, Calls Him A ‘Funny Dad’ In Cute New Interview: Watch

Drake‘s son Adonis, 5, gave a memorable interview to Barstool Sports‘ Caleb Pressley and it gave the rapper’s fans a glimpse of his adorable personality. The curly-haired cutie, whose mother is Sophie Brussaux, called his 36-year-old dad “funny” and revealed he jokes a lot, in the video, which was released on Feb. 12. “This is my better dad,” he said, after jokingly being asked if he would be able to read if he had a better dad.

“Do you think if he’d do a better job with you at home that you’d be able to read?” Caleb continued. “Yeah, and that’s a funny dad. He does a lot of jokes,” Adonis answered with a smile.

Drake sat down after Adonis and was hilariously asked some funny questions of his own, including whether or not his son ever tried to “c**kblock him” so he won’t have to split his inheritance with any potential siblings. “No, not really,” Drake replied. “He definitely just always is vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a father, a single father. So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”

The lighthearted new interview comes after Drake has proudly shared many memorable moments with Adonis on social media. Back in Oct., he shared a special message to the tot in honor of his 5th birthday. “Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖,” he wrote in an Instagram caption alongside several photos of Adonis at his birthday celebration.

In addition to public posts, Drake and Adonis often attend fun professional events and casual outings together. In Dec., they were spotted sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers game at the Scotiabank Arena and got a lot of attention from other attendees. They both dressed to impress in matching outfits that included leather jackets over T-shirts, baggy pants, and white sneakers. They also appeared relaxed and content as they watched the two teams play against each other and enjoyed a positive outcome when the Raptors ended up winning.