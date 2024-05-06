Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar’s Multiple Diss Tracks With ‘The Heart Part 6’

View gallery Image Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/ Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Drake has fired back after Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest pair of diss tracks with “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday, May 5. The Toronto rapper, 37, released the track after K.Dot, 36, took two more shots at him with the songs “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.” Drake’s newest song came after speculation that someone within his circle was feeding information to Kendrick, and Drizzy claimed to have planted false information after some of the “Humble” rapper’s allegations.

After dropping “Euphoria,” Kendrick had followed up on the song with the track “6:16 in LA.” A few hours later, Drake responded with “Family Matters,” which Kendrick hit back with the vicious tune “Meet the Grahams.” On the song, Kendrick doubled down on tons of his accusations against Drake, but he also accused him of having an 11-year-old daughter, whose life he was absent from. Drake quickly denied the claim on social media. Kendrick fired another shot at Drake on Saturday with “Not Like Us,” where he further rapped about allegations of pedophilia against Drake and OVO affiliates.

One day after “Not Like Us,” Drake dropped “The Heart Part 6.” He claimed that the story about the daughter was fabricated. “We plotted for a week and then we fed you information/A daughter that’s 11-years old, I bet he takes it,” he says. “You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient.”

Drake also denied the allegations about underage girls. “I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this is the angle that you really mess with,” he raps. “If I was f**king young girls, I promised I’d have been arrested/I’m way too famous for this s**t you just suggested.”

Kendrick’s beef with Drake stemmed from a shoutout that he got on Drake’s 2013 cut “First Person Shooter,” where J.Cole referred to the trio of rappers as the “Big Three” of rap. Kendrick clapped back to the song with a surprise verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s song “Like That,” which prompted responses from Cole (“7 Minute Drill”) and Drake (“Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle”).