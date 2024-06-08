Meghan Trainor Thought She Had a Miscarriage During Ryan Seacrest Interview

Meghan Trainor revealed she had a pregnancy scare with second child, Barry, during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals on Thursday, June 6.

“That morning I was, like, stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it. I did interviews and they were like, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m thriving.’ I was so happy…And then, right before my last interview, I look down and I’m gushing blood…Oh no,’ and they’re like ‘Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on. Go!’,” shared the 30-year-old.

The “All About That Bass“ singer revealed this the day she found out that she was pregnant with Barry, whom she shares with Daryl Sabra. They also have another son named Riley.

Having a background in motherhood, the blood put her in a state of stress, Meghan explained. “I did that whole interview like, ‘don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’ and then got through it. I shut the computer and was like, ‘Hey team I think I’m miscarrying right now…I went to the bathroom and saw what was happening, and I was like, ‘Alright I had a baby this morning and now they’re gone.’ I was like, ‘I’m just gonna keep testing,’ and the pregnancy stick still said positive,” she added.

This hiccup in her pregnancy led her to get checked but found an even bigger surprise. “I got a blood test done, and it’s like the number is zero if you’re not pregnant. My number was 90,000…At six weeks, I went in and she goes, ‘Woah, that’s a 10-week-old baby.’ So I was pregnant ever since the [Jimmy] Fallon performance,” Meghan said.

The “miscarriage” in which Meghan referred to is actually known as implantation bleeding, which happens “10 to 14 days after conception” and it is very common. Per Mayo Clinic, it is “ thought to happen when the fertilized egg attaches to the lining of the uterus…usually occurs around the time you would expect to have a menstrual period.”

In other news, the “Lips Are Movin’” singer released her brand-new album, Timeless, on Friday, June 7. The record contains 16 songs and features artists like Lawrence, Niecy Nash, and T-Pain.