Meghan Trainor Welcomes 2nd Child With Daryl Sabara: See 1st Photo

Meghan Trainor, 29, and her husband Daryl Sabara, 30, are now parents of an official brood! The duo welcomed their second child, another boy, on Saturday, July 1, they confirmed via Instagram. “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” they wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram on July 4. Meghan and Daryl also shared the first photos of their bundle of joy at the hospital, showing off his wispy hair and using a blue soother!

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us,” they also said in the sweet post.

View Related Gallery Meghan Trainor: Photos Of The Singer Meghan Trainor 'Today' TV show, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2019 Meghan Trainor performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York Meghan Trainor Performs on NBC's Today Show, New York, United States - 21 Oct 2022

The “Made You Look” hitmaker announced that was pregnant with her second child while sitting down for a chat with TODAY back in January. “I’m pregnant! We did it!” she said as Daryl kissed her on the cheek during the remote interview. She also said she was trying to help her little guy Riley, now two, understand the big event that was in progress. “We try to say, ‘Baby in mamma’s belly.’ And he just points to his belly and he’s like, ‘Baby,’ ” Meghan said.

The famous mama revealed the gender of Riley’s new sibling on The Kelly Clarkson Show — and it was the cutest. “She’s having a boy!” Kelly exclaimed during the show, as new dad Tom Pelphrey looked on. In October of 2020, she announced her first pregnancy the same way — during an appearance on TODAY, “We’re so excited, we couldn’t sleep, we’ve been waiting for so long,” she gushed. Riley made his big entrance into the world on February 8, 2021.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Meghan is already on her second child with her hubby. She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to raise a whole “village” of kiddos. “I want the most kids! I just want to know what my body can handle,” she told HL in 2021. “I’m getting really fit so that I can get pregnant and it could be a little bit easier than last time. Last pregnancy was great, I didn’t have terrible morning sickness, but I had gestational diabetes, due to genetics, but I’m going to try to beat that this time around.”