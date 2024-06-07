Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Gushes Over Former Co-Stars in New Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lucy Hale admitted she would be down for a reunion with her former Pretty Little Liars co-stars to E! News at the Tribeca Film Festival. “In a heartbeat…Being far removed from it now, I almost appreciate it more,” the 34-year-old said.

The TV thriller that starred Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, and Lucy became a big hit once it hit the screens in 2010. With over 7 seasons, the show focused on trying to discover who was “A” – the antagonist – after the friend group’s alpha leader went missing until it came to an end in June 2017.

“It’s really amazing to see how everyone has blossomed in their own way, and I will love every single person involved with that experience forever,” expressed the PLL alum.

Since their departure from the show, the clan has stayed in touch. Lucy joked at the premiere of Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge that she would love a Real Housewives of Rosewood-themed reunion. “I think that would be really fun,” she noted.

Being that the actresses were young while filming the show, they became like a second family. The majority of the now-grown-ups have welcomed pretty little babies. Ashley has one child with Brandon Davis, Shay has two with Matte Babel, Sasha has one with Hudson Sheaffer, and Troian has two shared with Patrick J. Adams.

Shay also chimed in during a recent interview about her PLL girls and how they bond over motherhood. “We shared our 20s together and that was a whole other vibe, but being able to see them as mothers together is just everything I knew they were gonna be and more,” the actress recalled.

“I had to talk to Ash…I get photo updates [of her child]. It’s wild. I always knew she was going to be such an incredible mother, as with Troian, too,” Shay shared. “I definitely hit Troian up a lot at the beginning because I was just like, ‘Whoa, how do you handle two?’ Like, ‘This is crazy…And we both have two daughters. Troian is always somebody I’ll go to for sure.”