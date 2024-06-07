Chiefs’ BJ Thompson Is ‘Awake and Responsive’ After Going Into Cardiac Arrest

Image Credit: Getty Images

BJ Thompson is reportedly on the mend after going into cardiac arrest. According to his agent, Chris Turnage, the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs defensive end is awake, journalist Tom Pelissero shared via X.

“A positive update: #Chiefs DE BJ Thompson is awake and responsive, according to his agent, Chris Turnage,” Tom tweeted on Friday, June 7. “One day after Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting, the second-year pro’s prognosis is good.”

A positive update: #Chiefs DE BJ Thompson is awake and responsive, according to his agent, Chris Turnage. One day after Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting, the second-year pro’s prognosis is good. pic.twitter.com/YdjUTJtH3X — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2024

Earlier this week, BJ suffered from at least one seizure, then went into cardiac arrest while he was in a special teams meeting at the Chiefs’ practice facility on Thursday, June 6. Team kicker Harrison Butker left the meeting to ask for medical assistance, according to ESPN. BJ was under cardiac arrest for approximately one minute, according to the outlet. The athlete was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was sedated and placed under a ventilator overnight.

Tom confirmed that the Chiefs had canceled their scheduled activities after BJ required medical assistance.

#Chiefs canceled all team activities today after a backup defensive lineman had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources,” the journalist tweeted. “The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called and the player is currently in stable condition.”

Later that day, it was announced that BJ was in “stable condition.”

#Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters that Harrison Butker ran to the training room to get trainers after BJ Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest on Thursday. Thompson was brought out of sedation this morning. He is alert, awake, and recovering… pic.twitter.com/cZ2wSbONHi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2024

BJ helped the Chiefs take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at this year’s Super Bowl, where the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

This isn’t the first time that a football player has suffered from cardiac arrest. Last year, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling another player. Paramedics immediately administered CPR, and he was transported to a local hospital. Players from both teams at the game kneeled on the sidelines to show their support for the athlete, 26.

At the hospital, Damar was intubated and regained the ability to breathe on his own days after the incident. One week later, Damar was released from the hospital.

After recovering from the jarring incident, Damar revealed that he suffered an episode of commotio cordis, which is a rare condition that can be fatal if not treated within minutes.