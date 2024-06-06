Kansas City Chiefs Player BJ Thompson Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Image Credit: Getty Images

BJ Thompson is reportedly “stable” after suffering from cardiac arrest and a seizure at the Kansas City Chiefs’ facility on Thursday, June 6.

Per NFL Network’s journalist Tom Pelissero, he revealed on X “#Chiefs canceled all team activities today after a backup defensive lineman had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources. The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called and the player is currently in stable condition.”

The NFL also made note of the incident sharing, “The Chiefs cancelled all team activities scheduled for Thursday. Thursday’s media availability for head coach Andy Reid and select players has been re-scheduled for Friday.”

Despite the Chiefs lineman only playing one game in his rookie season, he took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy – in early February 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers — at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

#Chiefs DL BJ Thompson is in stable condition after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting this morning, per source. A fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin, Thompson appeared in one game as a rookie for the Super Bowl champs. https://t.co/aGTzMF7F7H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

Though they had a solid start to the year, some of BJ’s teammates gained attention in the media after their win. Harrison Butker recently was trending on the internet for a controversial commencement speech he gave where he spoke about the LGBTQ+ community, a woman’s title as a “homemaker” and the “diabolical lies” of abortion, surrogacy, and IVF.

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” are some of the words the Super Bowl champ used in his discourse.

In addition, lineman Isaiah Buggs, who is accused of animal cruelty amid neglecting two dogs in Alabama, denied the allegations against him. “Under no circumstances does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” shared His agent Trey Robinson.

Speaking of more conflict, Chiefs kingdom’s wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to police in Texas in April amid an arrest warrant for a multiple car collision. The athlete took it to social media to acknowledge his wrongdoings. “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s incident…I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities…I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” he wrote.