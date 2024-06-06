Jax Taylor Says He and Brittany Cartwright Are ‘Working Things Out’ After ‘The Valley’ Finale

Jax Taylor is sharing a positive update on his relationship status with Brittany Cartwright. Nearly four months after The Valley stars announced their separation, both parties may be taking steps to repair things.

On Wednesday, June 5, Jax, 44, shared a picture via X of his 3-year-old son Cruz snuggling in bed with Brittany, 35. When one follower asked if the parents are back together, the former Vanderpump Rules star replied, “We are working things out.. what you saw was filmed months ago…”

Just one day earlier, The Valley aired its season one finale. In the dramatic conclusion, Brittany shined a light on why she chose to move out of the house she shares with her husband of four years.

“Who just lies for attention? He does,” Brittany said in a confessional interview. “I’ve come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up. I feel so much stronger now. I know I’ll be okay because I know my worth and I know I don’t deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?”

While Jax’s latest post on X may give some fans hope, others have their doubts. In the predawn hours of June 5, the bar owner sparked some drama when he posted – then deleted – a message on X that read, “You may want to ask Brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months….”

Last month, Jax faced rumors that he was moving on from the relationship when he was spotted grabbing lunch with model Paige Woolen. After photos of the pair surfaced online, Jax said he had “done nothing wrong.”

“I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation,” he wrote via X on May 30. “It’s not what you think.”

In a separate interview, Brittany revealed that both she and Jax were able to date other people during their separation. “We said that, going into this, that we could test the waters with other people if we wanted to,” Brittany exclusively told E! News on June 4. “I know that seems weird, it might be a little crazy for a lot of people, but that’s what we wanted to do.”

She added, “We’re definitely still separated. … I would never, never want to do this and have all this going on in my life if it wasn’t absolutely necessary.”

Season 1 of The Valley is available to stream now on Peacock.