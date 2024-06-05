Brittany Cartwright Reveals Why She Separated From Jax Taylor in Shocking ‘The Valley’ Finale

Brittany Cartwright is keeping it real with Jax Taylor. During the Tuesday, June 4, season finale of The Valley, Brittany, 35, shined a light on why she chose to distance herself from her husband after four years of marriage.

“Who just lies for attention? He does,” Brittany said in a confessional interview. “I’ve come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up. I feel so much stronger now. I know I’ll be okay because I know my worth and I know I don’t deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?”

One lie that Jax, 44, was caught in was whether or not he was following Brittany’s request to go to therapy.

“Jax has been saying that he’s gonna go to therapy for years now,” she said in another confessional. “The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front. This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he’s actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it.”

Jax later confessed on camera that he called to make an appointment, but didn’t go because he was afraid and “it was really far” away.

“Why haven’t you done anything? Why haven’t you changed?” Brittany said while holding back tears. “You screamed at me, said horrible things to me. That I had no friends here. That nobody liked me here.”

The Valley costars Kristen Doute and Zack Whickham backed up Brittney’s claims in a separate scene. While filming for the Bravo show, the pair recounted the insults Jax threw at his wife during their relationship.

“Does he say, ‘I know I treat you like s**t?'” Kristen, 41, asked. “‘I know I’m mean. I know I’ve called you fat and I’ve told you you’re f**king lazy and that you’re not going to have any friends if you guys break up?’”

Brittany replied, “That was one of the main things. Him saying I have no friends here in L.A.”

Although Jax and Brittany have yet to file for divorce, the pair are not living together. Brittany was also spotted on June 1 without her wedding ring on.

The Valley is currently streaming past episodes on Peacock.