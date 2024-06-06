Jazz Jennings Says She’s ‘So Proud’ of Her Weight Loss Journey: ‘My Confidence Radiates Through’

As a public figure, Jazz Jennings knows that her social media can be filled with both kind and critical comments. Recently, however, the I Am Jazz star received a positive compliment that she won’t soon forget.

“‘I hope you’re happy with yourself. Who cares what you weigh. Who cares what you look like,’” Jazz, 23, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “‘The important thing is are you happy in your own skin!’”

Today, Jazz can say she absolutely is. “This is a comment I received that I feel hit the nail on the head. No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within,” the transgender activist said. “The first step toward improving your well-being is caring. I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health. I had truly let myself go when it came to eating.”

Back in June 2021, Jazz revealed that she had gained almost 100 pounds after being diagnosed with binge-eating disorder (BED). According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition involves feeling like you’re not able to stop eating. It also often involves eating much larger than usual amounts of food.

Two years later, Jazz announced via social media that she lost 70 pounds and was feeling “happier and healthier” than ever before. Her weight loss also brought a new level of confidence that she showcased in her latest Instagram post.

“I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through,” she said. “This specific dress just made me feel like a goddess. I picked out a beautiful necklace and earrings to match the dress and felt so pretty.”

As the summer season begins, Jazz shared some advice to her followers who may be looking for an extra dose of positivity and confidence.

“Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light,” she wrote. “We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before. Joy. Cherish. Peace.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.