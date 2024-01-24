Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows Off Her 70-Pound Weight Loss in Beach Photo

Jazz Jennings, 23, showed off a new look on Instagram last week and revealed she lost 70 pounds. The TLC star posed in a black and white patterned strapless top that was flowy at the bottom, and a black mini skirt as she happily posed on a beach, in a new photo. She had her long hair down with sunglasses resting atop her head and flashed two peace signs to the camera.

70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit💜💜💜,” Jazz wrote in the caption for the post.

Once Jazz’s post went public, she was met with a lot of supportive comments from followers. “Woah, 70 pounds, that’s astonishing! Fantastic job,” one follower wrote, while another exclaimed, “You look great Jazz!” A third wrote, “You inspire so many” and a fourth shared that she looks “amazing.”

Jazz’s latest photo comes after she revealed she gained 100 pounds due to an eating disorder in 2021. “As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities,” she wrote in the caption of her June 18, 2021 post.

Jazz underwent gender confirmation surgery in 2018, and explained that her “binging,” and an “increased appetite” was a result of certain medications, caused her to gain the weight. “I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable,” she further wrote in the caption of her post.

The beauty also said that she was ready to change and lost the weight. “I’m ready to change my ways. I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I’m fighting to win.”