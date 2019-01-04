Jazz Jennings Felt ‘Pure Ecstasy’ Heading Into Gender Confirmation Surgery: I Was Never Happier

Jazz Jennings got extremely candid during HollywoodLife’s latest podcast episode, during which she talked about her gender confirmation surgery and gave advice to anyone who’s getting bullied.

I Am Jazz reality television star and transgender teen, Jazz Jennings, 18, had a life-changing summer in 2018. She underwent her gender confirmation surgery, which for some trans folks, is the last step in transitioning and could be a truly emotional time. Jazz spoke about her experience on the HollywoodLife podcast and revealed how it was the happiest day ever for her. “Oh, it was pure ecstasy for me,” Jazz told HollywoodLife. “On the day of the surgery, I woke up and I had butterflies in my stomach, but good butterflies. I was so ready and happy, this is what I had been waiting for, for so long, and I was finally getting the big procedure. So, I don’t think I’ve ever been that happy in my whole life.”

Jazz also recounted the transphobic hate she has encountered and how she has overcome it. “People are always trying to bring me down and invalidate my identity, call me a boy, say that I’m a man, this and that, freak, but I try to tell them not to care,” Jazz said, showing her maturity and patience. “Why care about someone if they’re saying something negative? I feel bad for those people that they have to say something so awful in order to make themselves feel better, it’s kind of sad.” Jazz offered advice to other transgender children, teens, or adults who may be going through a similar experience to hers. She guided others to “push those people aside.”

She then spoke to the value of knowing who you are, knowing that’s valuable, and to stand up for that. Jazz offered encouraging words to other trans people out there. “Know in your heart that you can be your true self, you can love yourself and be confident in who you are without having anyone else’s guidance or support or whatever. You don’t know need anyone else to validate you, you validate yourself.”