Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Taylor Swift Reference

Lady Gaga set the record straight about pregnancy rumors in a recent TikTok video posted on Tuesday, June 4. “Not pregnant – – just down bad cryin at the gym,” wrote the 38-year-old singer.

The TikTok video showcased Gaga – birth name Stefani Joanna Angelina Germanotta – up close to the lens with her winged eyeliner lip-syncing to the words of the video saying, “I don’t have to find the aesthetic, I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now going into Pinterest just typing in all these adjectives to describe me.”

In addition to audio, the caption contained a reference to Taylor Swift’s “Down Bad” song from The Tortured Poets Department album. This led to the Eras Tour headliner to comment, “Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body? Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

With the feedback from Taylor and fans, Gaga also encouraged them to vote, by captioning the post, “register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at http://www.headcount.org.”

The clip came shortly after the Chromatica singer and her boyfriend Michael Polanksy were spotted in Maine at her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding on Saturday, June 1.

In addition to the baby speculation, Gaga was also rumored to be engaged with Michael after being spotted with a diamond ring in West Hollywood on April 7.

Though Michael and Gaga’s engagement has not been addressed, these two seem to not be in a “Bad Romance” now despite there being speculation of a breakup in early 2023 after going through “some issues.”

“They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2023.

Since she’s been coupled up with Michael for four years, they have been spotted several times out together like at the Inauguration in January 2021 for President Joe Biden. Later that year, the “Paparazzi” singer shared on Instagram the sweet gesture he did. “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she wrote. “I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”