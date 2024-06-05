Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Addresses Ben Affleck Split Rumors in New Statement

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly broken her silence about the ongoing divorce rumors between her and husband Ben Affleck. Via her latest newsletter, OnTheJLo, sent on Wednesday, June 5, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate announced that her latest film, Atlas, is ranked No. 1 in the world on Netflix.

“Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!!” Jennifer began in her message. “ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much [sic]!!”

The actress then pointed to “negativity” but didn’t directly mention the ongoing gossip about her marriage.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Jennifer wrote.

Last weekend, Jennifer and Ben, 51, were reportedly seen attending his son Samuel‘s basketball game in Los Angeles, whom the Tender Bar actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in addition to their other children, Violet and Seraphina.

Jennifer and Ben’s outing took place days after J. Lo announced the cancelation of her summer tour. Although Live Nation claimed that the “On the Floor” hitmaker is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” she released a separate statement via her newsletter on May 31.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Jennifer wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Neither Jennifer nor Ben has confirmed or denied the baseless breakup speculation that’s been circulating online. The buzz began earlier this month when fans pointed out that the couple hadn’t been spotted out together in public since the end of March. In the weeks to come, reports swirled claiming that Jennifer and Ben had been living apart.

While attending the premiere of Atlas, Jennifer was bluntly asked by a reporter what was going on between her and Ben. While her co-star, Simu Liu, shut down the question by saying, “Okay, we’re not doing that,” J. Lo responded, “You know better than that.”