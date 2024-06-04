Katy Perry Dances in a Bikini on Hotel Balcony: Video

Katy Perry is channeling her inner “California Gurl” as she posed in a bikini on a France hotel balcony for an Instagram carousel post on Monday, June 3.

The photo dump was led with a snap of the 39-year-old with her leg in the air, a non-alcoholic De Soi – in which she is a cofounder — in her hand, shades on, all while wearing an orange two-piece bikini. She followed up the post with a TikTok video, taking in the golden sun and lounging around in her bikini while “Teenage Dream” played in the background. The post contained more photos of the former American Idol judge strutting in front of the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Rocl.

“I’ma get your [orange heart emoji] racing,” captioned the clip on her Tiktok, while on Instagram she just captioned the carousel with an orange heart.

Shortly after Katy’s post, her makeup artist Michael Anthony reposted the photos, confirming the pop star was in Cannes, France. “Katy spotted w/ a CANNES of Desoi @drinkdesoi,” Michael wrote.

This dreamy getaway comes shortly after Katy’s Pride Month Instagram post on June 1, containing an edited version of Harrison Butker’s graduation speech, in which he made controversial remarks about women, abortion rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and IVF. In her post, Katy captioned the new clip, “Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays – you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride.”

Katy edited Harrison’s words by having him say, “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved at this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here, now about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen firsthand how much happier someone can be supporting women, and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. The road ahead is bright, things are changing. Society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride to all of you, and congratulations class of 2024.”