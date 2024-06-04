Jonathan Majors Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Girlfriend Meagan Good 2 Months After Sentencing

Jonathan Majors made his return to the red carpet on Monday, June 3. The actor, 34, made his first red carpet appearance after being sentenced in his assault trial back in April. He walked the red carpet at the NAACP Theatre Awards with his girlfriend Meagan Good, 42, and the pair seemed to be in good spirits as they posed for photos along the way.

For the event, Jonathan sported a gray double-breasted suit. Meagan sported a pastel pink dress (with some matching eye-shadow), which had a leg slit. She also carried a silver clutch with her on the red carpet. The Stomp the Yard actress cozied up to her beau on the red carpet, and Jonathan made a few kissy faces at the camera for his first red carpet appearance.

Back in January, Jonathan was found guilty of two charges of assault and harassment, following accusations from his ex-girlfriend. Despite the charges, Jonathan was also found not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and another charge for aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Despite the guilty verdict, Jonathan was not given any jail time. Instead, he was sentenced to complete 52 weeks of an in-person batterer’s intervention program. He has also been ordered to complete a mental health therapy program, and he has a no-contact order with his ex. If he violates any terms, he can face up to one year in jail.

Following the guilty verdict, Jonathan was dropped from multiple deals, most notably his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had played the villain in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film, but after he was found guilty, Marvel stopped working with him. At the time, he was set to appear in multiple other MCU films, including the upcoming Avengers film.