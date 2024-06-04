Chrissy Teigen Describes ‘Erroneous’ Plane Takeoff: ‘I’m on Final Destination’

Chrissy Teigen detailed a brief yet frightening experience during a recent trip. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 3, to describe the ordeal, the 38-year-old model noted that she was “so grateful for these pilots and the plane for doing what it was supposed to do.”

“For like three seconds I was … absolutely positive that we were braking because we were going to hit something, and we didn’t,” Chrissy explained in one of her Stories.

The mother of four — who shares children Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with husband John Legend — also joked that “all” of her “last photos on Daily Mail would be, ‘She had beer cheese. That was her last meal.’ My last words were nearly, ‘Meemaw’s beer cheese.'”

Chrissy also tagged John, 45, in one of her Stories and wrote, “Please answer your phone. I’m on final destination [sic].”

It’s still unclear where Chrissy was flying to and what airline she was on. However, she ended the day by sharing a sweet photo to her Instagram account of Esti, 1, and Wren, 11 months, captioning it as a “little weak recap.”

“Troop Beverly Hills celebrated their cookie sales with a lesson in Korean BBQ and coffee filter flower making, Esti fell in love with her Baby Alive, Wren continues to be happy nonstop, wine goggles and big brother miles. Also got a cat oh my god,” Chrissy wrote alongside the snapshot.

Chrissy is known for her candidness on social media. In April, she slammed an online troll who accused her of having children to “stay relevant.”

“Yes very bored and need attention, and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids,” Chrissy clapped back in a comment at the time.

The former Lip Sync Battle co-host and the “All Of Me” hitmaker have had a busy year. In June 2023, they welcomed Wren to the world. Since then, Chrissy has shared adorable moments between her children with her Instagram followers. Last month, she shared pictures of her kids to Instagram, calling them “the most important things to [her] on this entire planet.”