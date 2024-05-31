Fan Apologizes to Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie for Screaming at Her

Image Credit: Getty Images

A fan who harrased Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce, for rejecting a photo with her has apologized in a statement obtained by WPVI on Thursday.

“I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry…My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces,” stated the fan to the outlet.

This apology comes just two days after the video of the argument went viral. Jason and Kylie were on a date night in New Jersey when the fan asked for a picture, and after the mother-of-three – Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett shared with Jason– declined, the fan told Kylie she would “never be allowed in this town again.”

But this did not stop there. Jason stood back and watched the whole feud go down as Kylie confronted the woman face-to-face and rebutted, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath…You’re embarrassing yourself.”

Aside from a public apology, the New Jersey mayor of Margate City, Michael Collins, chimed in defense of Kylie to state, “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Shortly after the mayor’s statement, the fan’s husband told Chris O’Connell from FOX 20 in Philadelphia that the full context was not shown.

Despite this whole argument being in the public eye, the couple has not addressed the incident. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center did not bring up the matter during the Friday, May 31 episode of his podcast with brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. “We had a great time…We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a lot of beach food. … It was good to be out there,” shared the ESPN commentator.