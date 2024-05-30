Sofia Vergara Reveals She Plans to ‘Do Every Plastic Surgery’ She Can

Sofia Vergara revealed that she wants to undergo a few different plastic surgery procedures in a new interview with Allure, published on Tuesday, May 28. The Modern Family star, 51, admitted that she probably would’ve already had some work done, but her busy schedule hasn’t allowed her to have a procedure done and have time to recover from it. While she hasn’t had plastic surgery yet, Sofia said she plans to eventually.

When speaking about anti-aging treatments, Sofia spoke about how she’s happy to have so many options. She revealed that she definitely wants to get some plastic surgery done at some point. “I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told the outlet. “I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

While she didn’t specify any specific plastic surgeries, Sofia spoke about the cosmetic work she already does and what she’s not a fan of. “I’ve been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes,” she said. ” don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down].”

While it’s entirely Sofia’s choice as to if she gets plastic surgery, she certainly has not been shy about showing off how great she looks both in her work and her public appearances. She had tons of fabulous outfits while promoting her most recent series Griselda, like when she sported a shimmering gold dress on the red carpet for the premiere.