Sofia Vergara Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at ‘Griselda’ Premiere: Photos

Sofia Vergara was absolutely stunning as she arrived for the Miami premiere of her new Netflix show Griselda on Tuesday, January 23. The actress, 51, rocked a metallic, strapless gold dress as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of the limited series. Sofia was decked out in all-gold with a set of matching bracelets and long, dangling earrings that perfectly complimented the dress.

In the lead-up to the Griselda premiere, Sofia has shown off tons of glamorous looks while doing press and attending events to promote the series. The Modern Family star hilariously showed off a few of her different looks on the press tour through Miami with an Instagram post, where she also revealed that she was trying to take naps while she could. She was wearing some beautiful dresses but was also trying to get comfortable to get a little sleep.

The new limited series about the life of real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who had the nicknames the “Black Widow” and “Cocaine Godmother,” will hit the streaming service on Thursday, January 25. Sofia is playing the lead role in the series, as well as executive producing. The actress opened up about bringing Griselda to life in an interview with E! News earlier in January. “There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was—as a woman, as a mother, and, of course, as a drug lord who created one of the most profitable cartels in history,” she said. “She was not as famous as someone like Pablo Escobar, but even he was scared of her at the time. She stood on her own.”

Ahead of the series premiere though, Griselda’s family has filed a lawsuit against the actress and streaming platform, and they’ve asked a judge to halt the premiere on Netflix. Griselda’s son Michael and his siblings have claimed that anecdotes from their lives have been used in the series without them being compensated. The drug lord’s children have said that they believe their names and likenesses should not be used.