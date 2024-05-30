Savannah Chrisley Shares Glimpse Into ‘Tough’ Long-Distance Relationship With Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the highs and lows of her long-distance relationship with Robert Shiver. Although the pair have been dating for nine months, not being able to see each other regularly has proven to be a little difficult.

“Long-distance relationships, they suck,” Savannah, 26, shared on the May 29 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. “At first, they’re so easy and then when you have big life moments and holidays and you don’t get to spend them together, that’s tough. So now I’m just trying to navigate this next chapter of my personal relationship.”

Savannah — who has custody of her brother Grayson, 18, and niece, Chloe, 11 while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences for federal tax crimes — has been seeing Robert, 38, since last summer. The duo went Instagram official in November 2023 and walked their first red carpet together in February 2024 at a Melodies For Minds fundraising event.

While long distance may be hard, Savannah said she’s hopeful things can get easier as summer approaches. “We’ll be spending a lot of time with each other,” she said. “I guess that’s another interesting thing that’s going to happen, us being there and spending time with Robert and his family and friends who have become close friends of mine.”

Robert is a former Auburn University football player who shares three children with his ex-wife Lindsay Shiver. This summer, Savannah is hopeful she can devote more time to her relationship, even if family obligations come up.

“It’s also hard because he has kids and I have Chloe and Grayson,” she explained. “There’s really never time of just he and I. We do have to be better at carving out time like that.”

In a previous episode of her podcast, Savannah shared a glimpse into the bond she has developed with Robert’s kids. After browsing some “bonus parents” accounts on TikTok and Instagram, the Nashville realtor realized it’s important to simply be present.

“I’m going to love them. I’m going to show up. I’m going to do all these things, and that’s only because I love them,” she said in April. “That’s the end of it. I love them, so therefore I’m going to show up.”