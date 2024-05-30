Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Reportedly Prefer to Keep Their Relationship Low-Key

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet‘s love continues to grow stronger, a new report claims. According to PEOPLE, the duo was spotted on a double date in New York City, and a source claimed they prefer to keep their romance low-key.

Kylie and Timothée have been dating since mid-2023. Although they’ve never directly spoken about their romance, they’ve supported one another privately. Moreover, they’ve been seen on various outings together, including the 2023 U.S. Open.

The A-list pair’s last public outing was in January at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. While seated at a table at the event, the movie star, 28, was photographed giving the makeup mogul, 26, a quick kiss as cameras flashed.

At the time, the outlet reported that the couple “are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included.”

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun,” an insider told the publication following the Golden Globes. “Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present’ way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.”

In March, Kylie noticeably dodged a question about her boyfriend while speaking with The New York Times.

After being asked whether her new style era was influenced by the Wonka star, the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded, “I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

There is also no telling whether or not the Dune franchise star will appear alongside his girlfriend on The Kardashians.

Before dating Timmy, Kylie was previously linked to ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares children Stormi and Aire. Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 33, had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to late 2022, per several outlets.

Before finding love with Kylie, Timothée was in relationships with several A-listers, including Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon and Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.