Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Exhausted’ From Busy Parenting Routine

During a confessional in the latest 'Kardashians' episode, Khloe described how 'hands on' she is with her children's daily routine.

May 30, 2024 1:30PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian knows exactly what a hectic parenting schedule feels like. While describing her routine with kids True and Tatum Thompson on the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old reality TV star admitted how exhausting the hustle and bustle can be.

“Every day after 8:30, when True’s asleep, I am, like, crawling,” Khloé joked during a confessional in the episode that dropped on Thursday, May 30. “Like, I’m Leonardo DiCaprio out of Wolf of Wall Street to my bed, like, how do I get there? Then, you wake up again and you do it all. … And make the lunches.”

The Good American founder clarified that she feels obligated to do the “cute s**t” for her kiddos, such as making “cookie-cutter hearts for the watermelon.”

“Like, once you start the cute s**t that you’re so excited to do, God forbid, you don’t,” she elaborated. “But it’s amazing. Like, at the same time, it’s all you want. It’s the weirdest thing. Because you’re exhausted. and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna die,’ and then literally when they’re asleep by 10, I’m like, ‘I miss them.’ Like get it together Khloé, snap out of it.”

The mother of two shares True, 6, and Tatum, 21 months, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Elsewhere in the recent episode, Khloé sat down with her sister Kourtney Kardashian to discuss her busy lifestyle. Since Khloé doesn’t have a nanny, Kourtney, 45, said, “Oh my gosh, I can’t even think about that.”

“I don’t have a parent to stay with them and then I was thinking, the whole family is out of the country,” Khloé explained. “I was like, ‘What if there’s an earthquake? What if there’s something and there’s no parent?’ So, I was just freaking myself out.”

Upon acknowledging that Tristan, 33, was away in Cleveland, Ohio, Khloé insisted that she was “fine” but noted, “It’s just, he’s a big help when he’s here.”

“And, you know, I don’t have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes,” she said, before adding that she’s “just so hands-on” when it comes to taking care of True. “I make her dinners, I do everything,” Khloé explained. “I don’t let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it, but I’m so particular.”

