Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over How ‘Big’ Son Tatum Has Grown in New Scooter-Riding Clips

Khloé Kardashian can’t believe how much her son, Tatum Thompson, has already grown! The 39-year-old reality TV star shared a series of new photos and videos of her 20-month-old child to social media, and the little one was seen riding a scooter and wearing fashionable new duds. In another snapshot, Tatum was seen drawing with his big sis, True Thompson.

“How is he this big already??” Khloé captioned her Instagram carousel post on Thursday, March 14. In several snapshots, Tatum was wearing a snazzy green baseball cap with jeans and a brown long-sleeved shirt with matching sneakers. Upon going outside to cruise around town in a pink scooter, his mommy dressed him in a brown teddy coat. The final slide of the post featured Tatum and True, 5, sitting down in what appeared to be a restaurant using crayons for a kids’ word search. Tatum was seated in a highchair while True took the lead with the word search game.

Khloé shares Tatum and True with ex Tristan Thompson.

During an episode in season 3 of The Kardashians, the Good American founder opened up about her struggle to bond with Tatum in comparison to how quickly she was able to do so with True after she was born.

“Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience,” she said. “The connection … took days with True. With him, it’s taking months, and we still don’t have a complete bond.”

Throughout season 3, Hulu viewers watched as Khloé navigated the early days of Tatum’s life after he was welcomed via surrogate in July 2022.

“You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is,” she admitted during a confessional. During another portion of the season 3 episode, the mother of two said, “I wish I wasn’t so critical of myself because I’m very kind to everyone else, I’m just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of — just the most magical experiences ever.”