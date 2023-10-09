Khloe Kardashian’s Son Tatum Looks Just Like His Uncle Rob in New Photo With True

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy, Tatum Thompson, looks just like the Kardashians star’s brother, Rob Kardashian, in a new photo! The 14-month-old smiled with his big sister, True Thompson, in the Instagram post, which KoKo, 38, captioned, “My babies,” on October 9.

In the sweet snapshot, True, 5, hugged her baby brother while both flashed big smiles for the camera. Many of Khloé’s followers acknowledged how Tatum and Rob, 36, look alike.

“That is ROB omg,” one person commented. “Who turned Robert into a baby again?!” another chimed in. “Baby Rob & KoKo,” a third added.

This certainly isn’t the first time that fans have noticed the similarities between the Arthur George Socks founder and Khloé’s baby boy, whom she and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed via surrogate in 2022. They share True together as well.

Two weeks before Tatum and True’s precious sibling moment, their mom shared a separate image of him and his cousin Penelope Disick to Instagram. Kourtney Kardashian shares Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

“Tatum is so cute and [looks like] Uncle Robert,” a fan commented on Khloé’s September 24 post.

Fans got a glimpse at Khloé’s journey to welcoming Tatum in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. During the first episode, viewers watched as the mom of two finally opened up about Tristan’s infidelity and paternity scandal, which came to light in December 2021. Fitness trainer Maralee Nichols welcomed her and Tristan’s son, Theo, at the time, and the NBA player, 32, subsequently admitted that he fathered the child.

“I’m having another baby and, obviously, it’s just really private, and I just don’t want this to get out right now ’cause I want to protect, I think, my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s and all of that,” the Good American founder said through tears during her confessional. “But, it’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time.”

Khloé continued to explain why she couldn’t face the inevitable birth of her son in early 2022, citing the “anxiety” from the public scrutiny. Nevertheless, the Kardashian-Jenner family rallied around her, and Kris Jenner even made sure to throw a baby shower to get Khloé into the spirit.

After Tatum was born in July 2022, Khloé kept her son’s name a secret for several months until it was revealed earlier this year during an episode of her Hulu reality TV series.

“His name is Tatum,” she told a producer, adding, “Naming a human is really hard.”