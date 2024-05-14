Pink Explains Why She Won’t Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Pink isn’t planning on joining American Idol. Despite Katy Perry‘s imminent departure from the show, the “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker, 44, explained in a new interview the reason why she isn’t keen on replacing the “Firework” hitmaker, 39. “I like my day job.” Pink insisted, referring to her music career.

“I don’t like hurting people’s feelings,” she explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 13. Though she acknowledged the show involves constructive criticism, Pink noted that she doesn’t want to provide “honest” feedback to rising musicians. “I’m not set up for this,” she added with a laugh.

Pink’s latest comment about the reality singing competition series comes amid Katy’s last few episodes on the show. Earlier this year, she broke the news that she was leaving after seven seasons.

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Katy said in February while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected with me like the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”

Katy’s time on the famous series has been filled with her signature humor. From wardrobe malfunctions to joking with contestants, the “Teenage Dream” artist’s decision to leave broke fans’ hearts. However, it also left them wondering who will replace her.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest recently weighed in on possible candidates to fill the empty judges’ chair. While speaking with ET in April, he noted that Meghan Trainor would be a strong replacement for Katy.

“Megan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor,” Ryan pointed out. “She’s fun, and she’s spontaneous.”

Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie also dropped their favorite celebrity names into the mix. Lionel noted that he wants either Kelly Clarkson or Taylor Swift.

“I’ve got my list, but Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there,” he said. “I’m a big fan. Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you’re available, we’d like to have you out. Call me!”