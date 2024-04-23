Ryan Seacrest & ‘American Idol’ Judges Reveal Which Singers Could Replace Katy Perry

Katy Perry‘s departure from American Idol hasn’t happened yet, but her fellow judges already have their “list” of candidates to replace the 39-year-old pop star. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest all weighed in on who they’d like to see at the judges table next season during a new interview.

During the Monday, April 22, episode, Meghan Trainor appeared as an advisor for the contestants. Luke, 47, told Entertainment Tonight that the “All About That Bass” hitmaker would “certainly” make a strong candidate to replace Katy.

“I think Megan’s always been real fun,” the country music singer said while admitting he also has 10 other names in mind. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly.”

Ryan, 49, also chimed in to compliment Meghan, noting that she “was very good” sharing her expertise with the contestants.

“Megan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor,” the show host pointed out. “She’s fun, and she’s spontaneous.”

As for Lionel, 74, he emphasized that Katy’s replacement needs a sense of humor while also having “no ego.”

“It’s gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we’re gonna insult each other so much,” Lionel joked. “And when you’re with Luke, he doesn’t know he’s killin’ ya.”

The “Endless Love” artist then revealed which two major musicians are on his list: American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson and international super star Taylor Swift.

“I’ve got my list, but Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there,” Lionel added. “I’m a big fan. Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you’re available, we’d like to have you out. Call me!”

Earlier this month, Katy weighed in on who she’d like to be the next judge. Instead of naming a fellow female artist, she pointed to country singer Jelly Roll.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” Katy told E! News on April 16. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

A replacement for the “California Gurls” artist has not been announced yet. However, one other major name has come forward, expressing their interest in joining the judges table: Jordin Sparks.