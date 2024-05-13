Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th Birthday Cake Features Leonardo DiCaprio Age Joke: See Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating life has become a running joke over the age range that he seemingly prefers. Now that Sabrina Carpenter just turned 25, the “Feather” hitmaker rang in the special day with an epic cake — which featured a dig at the Titanic actor, 49.

According to Instagram Stories shared by Sabrina’s friends Ice Spice, Taylor Zakhar Perez and more over the weekend, she was given a large vanilla-frosted cake. A graphic of Leo’s face was in the middle along with the joke that read, “Noo don’t turn 25 you’re so sexy aha.” Sabrina’s boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, was also seen in several videos watching the “Espresso” artist make a wish.

Sabrina’s cake meme was a dig at Leo’s track record of dating models in their early to mid-20s. This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has referenced the viral joke. At the 2022 Emmys, Kenan Thompson couldn’t help himself while celebrating Zendaya for turning 26 at the time.

“Zendaya just turned 26 last week — happy birthday,” the comedian began. “Twenty six is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday cake is a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. pic.twitter.com/yMIPe66sAa — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 12, 2024

Leonardo’s most recent relationship is with 25-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. In March, the duo sparked engagement rumors when Vittoria was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger. However, multiple outlets reported that they have not reached that milestone in their relationship yet.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star was first romantically linked with the model in September 2023. Although they have not made red carpet appearances together, Leo and Vittoria have been spotted out together on low-key dates.

Prior to dating Vittoria, Leo was linked to former girlfriend Camila Morrone for nearly five years. It’s unclear why they broke up, but Daily Mail reported in early 2023 that the Oscar winner was not thrilled over the dating jokes about him.

“It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there,” a source told the outlet. “He wants to ditch this image once and for all, and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him. Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real.”

At the time, Leo was single and, according to the insider, was “looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”