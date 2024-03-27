Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Spotted With a Ring on Their Date

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti was seen with a large ring on her finger while she grabbed a bite with her beau in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26. The pair enjoyed some burritos as they ate outdoors in the sunny weather at Yuca’s restaurant. The couple clearly enjoyed one another’s company, as they ordered together and ate up their meal.

As The Wolf of Wall Street star, 49, and model, 25, went up to the counter to order, Vittoria wrapped her arm around Leo’s shoulder. A large silver ring was spotted on her ring finger, and it could also be seen while they sat at the table and enjoyed their burritos in the photos, which you can see here, via Daily Mail. It’s unclear where Vittoria got the ring.

For the outing, each of them kept their outfits low-key. Leo rocked a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and an all-black Los Angeles Dodgers cap. He also had a black sweater tied around his waist. He accessorized with a silver chain and had a pair of black shades resting on his shirt. His model girlfriend sported a black sweater and jeans. She also donned a pair of black shades and had a chain necklace of her own.

Leo was first linked with the Italian model back in September 2023. Romance rumors first surfaced when the pair were spotted making out at a club in Ibiza. It was revealed that they were “exclusive” with each other according to a November report. Shortly after their steamy kiss was reported, a source close to them revealed that they had been getting serious for some time. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.”