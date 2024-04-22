Sabrina Carpenter Gives Barry Keoghan a Nod With ‘Saltburn’ Inspired ‘Nonsense’ Outro at Coachella: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter gave a cheeky shoutout to her rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan as she sang the outro to her song “Nonsense” at Coachella on Friday, April 19. The singer, 24, made a reference to the scene in Saltburn where Barry, 31, drinks his co-star’s bathwater during her epic performance on the second weekend of the music festival.

As Sabrina sang the outro to “Nonsense,” she changed up the lyrics to seemingly refer to Barry, with the sensual nod to Saltburn. “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine/He’s drinking my bathwater like it’s red wine,” she sang. As she closed out the line, she had a sweet message for the audience, telling them that she was eye-ing the top slot on the festival’s line up. “Coachella see you back here when I headline,” she sang.

Sabrina Carpenter’s nonsense outro for #Coachella, THE REFERENCE OF THE BATHWATER pic.twitter.com/cJoR4JH2Vw — 🐤 (@juIiacanario) April 20, 2024

For those who may not know, Sabrina has regularly changed up the outro to her 2022 track “Nonsense” when performing live. The singer has been one of the openers on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” and she always changes up the last lines of the song when performing live.

The original outro to the song has the lyrics “This song catcher than chickenpox is/I bet your house is where my other sock is/Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit/How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz.” While performing on live Sabrina shakes up the lyrics to be a little seductive and refers to the city (or festival) she’s performing at.

Sabrina opened up about the lyric changes in an August 2023 Billboard interview. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve made a lot of provocative jokes and … I talk a big talk,” she said. “The outros are partially inspired by real-life and partially like it’s just the more outrageous, sometimes the more fun it is.”

Sabrina and Barry first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out together in December. They were also reportedly spotted together at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in March. Barry was also reportedly seen watching Sabrina’s set at Coachella’s first weekend, per People.