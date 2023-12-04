Sabrina Carpenter Reportedly Enjoys a Dinner Date With ‘Saltburn’ Actor Barry Keoghan

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Is Sabrina Carpenter dating a new man? The “Nonsense” artist, 24, was spotted on a dinner date with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan over the weekend, according to Daily Mail. Though it could have been a friendly meetup, the outlet reported that they were seen in Brentwood, Los Angeles, leaving a venue together.

As the fashion icon that she is, Sabrina wore a long, black leather coat with matching chunky boots while carrying a small white purse, according to photos published by the outlet on December 3. She tied her hair back in a classy yet casual hairstyle.

The former Girl Meets World actress has not publicly commented on her dating life. However, earlier this year, she was last romantically linked to fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. They first sparked romance rumors in February, and Entertainment Tonight reported that they were “seeing each other” at the time.

“They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key,” an insider told the outlet in March. “They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy.”

It is not currently clear when Sabrina and Shawn’s apparent relationship fizzled out.

Sabrina Carpenter’s response to Variety asking her about the “Feather” music video controversy with Catholic church: “Gotta go girl!” pic.twitter.com/W1KhewqW5L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2023

Aside from dating, Sabrina has made headlines for her music and recent concerts. Perhaps her most highly discussed moment, though, was when a priest got fired for allowing the pop singer to film a segment of her “Feather” music video inside a New York City church.

One portion of the video features the Disney Channel alum wearing a black tulle one-piece outfit with matching high heels and a veil while she sings and dances in front of an altar. The altar was decorated in light blue, purple and pink decor with coordinating pastel-colored coffins.

After the video was released last month, Monsignor Jamie J Gigantiello issued a public apology via Facebook. In his statement, the Catholic priest claimed that he “agreed to the filming after a general search of the artists involved did not reveal anything questionable.” Jamie also noted that by approving the filming location would “further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.” He also claimed that while he knew there would be a funeral scene in the video, the final cut was “not what was initially presented to [him].”

In response to the priest’s firing and the backlash surrounding her music video, Sabrina told Variety, “We got approval in advance, and Jesus was a carpenter.”