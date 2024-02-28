Adam Sandler Reveals the Actress He Hopes His Teen Daughters Look Up To for Inspiration

Adam Sandler is not only a hilarious actor and great dad, but he’s also a strong mentor for his children as they pursue their dreams of entering into showbiz. His teen daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, are both looking to become actresses themselves, and he revealed that he told them to pay close attention to his Spaceman co-star when looking for someone to emulate in a new interview with People.

Adam, 57, revealed that he advises his daughters to look to Academy Award-nominated actress Carey Mulligan, 38, to learn more about the craft. “Our kids want to be actors. And we go, ‘Well, watch Carey,'” he told the outlet. “I love Carey. Listen, it’s stuff she does in a movie, there’s no way I could do it. There’s no way I could. I just watch her and I say, ‘Well, that is just the next level of acting.'”

The Wedding Singer star did gush about what an amazing actress Carey is, and how he was excited to get to star with her in Spaceman. “I was just trying to make sure I stayed out of the way for Carey. She’s amazing. It’s so real. It’s so effortless,” he said.

While they may not have Oscar nominations just yet, Sadie and Sunny have already done a lot to show off their acting abilities. They’ve each appeared in small roles in a handful of their dad’s movies. They also were both stars of his 2023 family comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Sunny even got the opportunity to appear in the same movie alongside her dad and Carey, as she played the role of Anna in Spaceman.

While Adam may have told them to “watch Carey” to learn more about acting, the comedy veteran has revealed that he has also given his girls advice of his own in a 2023 interview with People. “I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself,” he told the outlet.