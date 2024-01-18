Jim Carrey Smiles While Hanging Out Adam Sandler & David Spade on His 62nd Birthday in Rare Photo

Jim Carrey is rarely seen out and about, but the comedian recently celebrated his 62nd birthday with some friends! Adam Sadler and David Spade posed for a photo with the Liar, Liar actor, and David shared the moment to his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey, who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times,” the Saturday Night Live alum captioned his post. “Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji, but I will today.”

The trio weren’t the only ones at the fiesta, though. Rob Lowe and several other famous faces attended the simple gathering, and he shared his own post from the party to Instagram. In the snapshot, the group of party guests stood around a dinner table and recreated the famous painting known as “The Last Supper.”

“The Laugh Supper ! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !” Rob captioned his post.

Social media commenters were elated to see their favorite comedians reunite for Jim’s special day. Many also joked about the party, with one person writing under David’s post, “The new 2 and a Half Men reboot looks great.”

“If you recognize any of these people, it’s time to schedule a colonoscopy,” another commented. “Jim and Adam look like a couple of proud parents,” a separate Instagram user added.

Although Jim tends to keep a low profile, he recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show in December 2023 to talk about his famous holiday movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, in which he played his iconic version of The Grinch. During Jim’s interview, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor revealed that he almost left the project because he felt “buried alive every day” by the heavy makeup and green costume that he had to wear.

“I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall, and I told [director] Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie,” Jim revealed. “[Brian Grazer decided to] hire a gentleman who was trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture. And so that’s how I got through The Grinch! It was quite hilarious. If you’re freaking out and you start to spiral downwards turn the television on have someone you know come and smack you in the head. Punch yourself in the leg, or smoke as much as you possibly can.”

While Jim was clearly joking with his advice, he imitated himself as The Grinch smoking a cigarette and punching the air. He then pointed out that he wore the heavy makeup “100 times” and added that the whole experience of shooting the film was “for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids.”